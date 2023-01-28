topStoriesenglish2566673
PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Applications for 1300 Posts of Fireman/Driver Posts Begins, Details Here

The PSSSB has begun the application process for the positions of driver/operator and fireman. On the official website, eligible candidates can submit their applications until February 28. Check details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 07:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

PSSSB, Punjab: The application process for the posts of Firemen/ Driver/Operator has been commenced by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB). Online applications are accepted at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The deadline for application submission is Friday, February 28 at 5:00 p.m.

PSSSB recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1317 positions, comprising  326 Driver/Operator and 991 Fireman posts.

PSSSB recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Fireman: Class 10 (Matriculation) pass.

Driver/ Operator: Class 8 pass + HMV Driving License (5 Yrs Old)

PSSSB recruitment 2023: Application fee

Candidates in the general category are required to pay a fee of ₹1000, while those in the PwD category must pay a fee of ₹500. SC/ST/EWS category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs250. The Ex-Servicemen & Dependents should pay ₹200.

PSSSB recruitment 2023 How to apply: Steps to apply for Firemen and Driver/ Operator posts

1. Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

2. On the homepage click on the “CLICK HERE to apply for Advertisement No. 01 of 2023 for the recruitment of Fireman 991 posts and Drivers/Operator 326 posts (Last Date is 28.02.2023)”

OR

Click on “Online Applications” and click on the apply link for Advt No 01/2023.

3. Register and proceed with the application.

4. Upload the required documents and pay the required fee.

5. Submit the form and take a printout.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.

