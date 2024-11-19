Advertisement
PSTET ADMIT CARD 2024

PSTET Admit Card 2024 Released At pstet.pseb.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

PSTET Admit Card 2024: Candidates who have registered can access their hall tickets by logging in with their mobile number and password, scroll down for more information.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PSTET Admit Card 2024: The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has released the admit cards for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET). Registered candidates planning to appear for the exam can download their PSTET admit cards from the official website, pstet.pseb.ac.in. To access the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their mobile number and password. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is scheduled for December 1. After downloading the PSTET admit card, candidates should verify the details provided. These include the candidate's name, date of birth, exam date, roll number, signature, photograph, exam title, reporting time, exam center name and address, and exam day instructions.

The PSTET exam comprises two multiple-choice papers covering various subjects. Each paper lasts 90 minutes, with one mark awarded per question and no penalty for incorrect answers. Candidates aiming to teach Classes I to V must attempt Paper 1, while those planning to teach Classes VI to VIII should attempt Paper 2. Aspirants wishing to teach both levels must take both papers. Both exams include a mandatory Child Development and Pedagogy section (30 marks) and two language papers, each worth 30 marks.

The exam is tentatively scheduled for January 1, 2025. Both Paper I and Paper II will feature 150 questions, each carrying 150 marks. Candidates are advised to review the eligibility criteria and other important details on the official website.

PSTET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official PSTET website at pstet.pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on the 'PSTET 2024 admit card' link.
  • You will be redirected to the login page.
  • Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details.
  • Your PSTET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save the admit card for future reference.

PSTET Admit Card 2024; direct link here

The Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is an annual exam conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The exam consists of two levels: Paper I for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper II for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

