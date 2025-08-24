Punjab And Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Starts At punjabandsindbank.co.in For 750 Posts- Check Eligibility Criteria, Direct Link Here

Punjab And Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Punjab and Sind Bank has officially started accepting the applications for the Local Bank Officers posts. All the candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the recruitment can do it through the official website, i.e. punjabandsindbank.co.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the jobs posts is 4th September, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 750 posts in the organisation.

Punjab And Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.

A valid mark sheet or degree certificate is required on the day of registration to confirm graduation.

Candidates must mention the percentage of marks obtained in graduation while registering online.

The age limit is 20 to 30 years.

The candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1995, and not later than 1st August, 2005 (both dates inclusive).

Punjab And Sind Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- punjabandsindbank.co.in

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF LOCAL BANK OFFICERS (PHASE-II) IN THE BANK’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register.

Step 4: Complete the one time registration (OTR) process by entering your contact details.

Step 5: Then login into the account using the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 7: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check the details, submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

