Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: PSEB to release results today at 12.30 PM; Check how to download scorecard from pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is announcing results for all three streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts - today, May 13, 2026, at 12 PM. Once the results are out, students can access their result through the official website, but if the website is down, students can check and download their scorecard through DigiLocker, UMANG app, and SMS.

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How to download PSEB Class 12th result through the official website

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Here's what to do:-

1. Go to pseb.ac.in

2. Find the Punjab Class 12 Result 2026 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your roll number.

4. Click on the submit button.

5. Your result will appear on the screen.

6. Download it and save a copy somewhere safe.

Official websites to check PSEB class 12th scorecard

Three platforms will carry the result:

pseb.ac.in

digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

If one site is crawling under traffic, which tends to happen on results day, please switch to another. They all work.

Also Read: India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2026 OUT: Here's how to download scorecard at indiapost.gov.in

Checking PSEB Board 2026 result via UMANG App

1. Open the app.

2. Search for "Punjab School Education Board" or simply "PSEB", and look for the Class XII Result 2026 link.

3. Enter your roll number and required credentials.

4. Your result will be right there on screen.

5. Download the digital marksheet and keep it saved.

Getting Your Result via SMS

No internet? No problem. This might actually be the fastest method on a busy results day.

1. Open your messaging app.

2. Type: PB12 (space) your 10-digit roll number

Example: PB12 1234567890

3. Send it to 5676750.

4. Your result will come back to you as a text message within a few minutes.

PSEB already announced the Class 10 results on May 11, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 94.52%. The Class 12 results dropping today complete the board's result cycle for 2026.

Results day is genuinely stressful for a lot of students. PSEB has recognised that and launched a toll-free psychological guidance helpline specifically for this period. If you're feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or under pressure before or after checking your result experienced counsellors and psychologists are available to talk. Don't hesitate to use it. The contact details are available on the official PSEB website.

Results are out at 12 PM today. Check through whichever method works best for you, download your marksheet, and breathe. Whatever the number says, there are always next steps and support available if you need it.