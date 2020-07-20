हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th results

Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th results expected to be announced today; check pseb.ac.in

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced the cancellation of the remaining examination of Class 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

File pic: Zee News

New Delhi: Punjab board Class 12 results are likely to be announced on Monday (July 20) at the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)-pseb.ac.in where students can check their scorecard. The PSEB 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. 

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced the cancellation of the remaining examination of Class 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to declare the PSEB 12th results on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula as suggested by the Centre. 

Once the PSEB result is declared, students should follow the steps given below to check their results;

1. Students should first visit the official website pseb.ac.in 
2. They should click on the result link on the homepage
3. Students should enter their required details
4. They should ensure that details entered match the information provided on their PSEB 12th admit card
5. Submit and view your result, and you should download a copy your result

Last year, 86.41% of students had passed the PSEB 12th examination. The pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent. Three students were joint toppers. Sarvjot Singh Bansal from Ludhiana, Aman from Mukhtasar, and Muskan Soni from Nakodar, had bagged the first position securing 98.89 per cent marks. 

