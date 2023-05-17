Punjab Board Result 2023: PSEB Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Declared Soon At pseb.ac.in- Check Date, Time, Steps To Download Scorecard

Punjab Board Result 2023: The Punjab Board is expected to release the PSEB 10th and 12th Result 2023 soon. Students will be able to check their results and get their scorecards on the official website at pseb.ac.in once they are released.

The Punjab Board 12th grade results are scheduled to be released on May 28 or May 29. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Board. PSEB is expected to make a statement before the Class 10th and 12th results are released. PSEB Class 12 exams 2023 were held from February 20 to April 21, 2023, while Punjab Board Class 10 exams 2023 were held from March 24 to April 20, 2023.

Total number of students

Over 3 lakh students in Class 12th are expecting their board exam results this year. In 2022, 96.96% of students passed their final exams.292520 pupils were declared passed out of a total of 3,01,725 students who appeared.

PSEB has already released results for Classes 5 and 8. In the Class 5 results, Jaspreet Kaur of Mansa took first place in the state with 100% marks, while Lovepreet Kaur of Mansa took first place in the state with 100% marks.

PSEB Board Result 2023: Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Ink available for Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 and PSEB 12th Result 2023.

Step 3A new window will open, enter your login details and submit.

Step 4: Your Punjab Class 12 Result 2023 or Punjab Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout of it for all

For more information, students can visit the Punjab Board's official website at frequent intervals to stay up to date on all the latest events and alerts.