Punjab Board Result 2025: PSEB Class 12 Result To Be Declared Soon At pseb.ac.in- How To Check Via Website, SMS, Other Details Here

PSEB Class 12th Result 2025: The Punjab School Of Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the class 12th Board Results soon. All the students who have appeared for the class 12th punjab board examination will be able to check their result from the official PSEB website, i.e. pseb.ac.in after the release.

This year, the PSEB Class 12th Examinations took place from 19th February, 2025 to 4th April, 2025. In 2024, the exams took place from 12th February, 2024 to 30th March, 2024. Last year, the PSEB class 12th board result was declared on 30th April, 2024.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2025: Steps To Check the Result

Step 1- Go to the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “PSEB 12th Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter all the required details of yours correctly and submit it.

Step 5- After submission your Punjab board class 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your score and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your result for future reference.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2025: Steps To Check the result via SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type the message in this format- PB12 with your roll number

Step 3- Send this message to the number provided by the board- 56767650.

Step 4-Your result will be shown on your screen, download it for future use.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2025: Past Years Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage of PSEB class 12th results 2024 stood at 93.04 percent. The pass percentage of female students was 95.74 percent, while the pass percentage of male students was 90.74 percent. In 2023, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.47 percent and overall pass percentage in 2022 was 96.96 percent. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.