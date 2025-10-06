Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls On Teachers To Educate Youth About State’s Glorious Heritage

Anandpur Sahib (Punjab): Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday gave a clarion call to the teachers to play a key role in perpetuating the glorious heritage of Punjab by making younger generations abreast about it.

Addressing the gathering during a function here to commemorate Teacher’s Day, the Chief Minister said the teachers are the nation builders and they should apprise the younger generations about the rich cultural heritage of the state.

He said after 55 years the government has started the work of constructing heritage walkway heading to Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mann said teaching is not a profession but it is a mission to enlighten the students, adding being son of a teacher he is well aware of the fact teachers work hard for making the future of the students.

The Chief Minister said 3,200 government schools have been ravaged in the floods, 19 colleges were ruined, 8,500 km and 2,500 bridges were also destroyed.

He said five lakh acre crop was destroyed in the floods but Punjabis have displayed exemplary valour to overcome the natural calamity.

Mann also lauded the teachers for doing commendable work during the natural catastrophe, adding such examples are rare in global history.

Congratulating the teachers who are receiving awards, the Chief Minister said by honoring “our teachers, we have acknowledged their role as nation builders”.

He said in earlier times the word Guru was used for a teacher as it comes from two Sanskrit words “Gu” (darkness) and “Ru” (remover).

Thus, Mann said that Guru means the one who removes darkness, adding in other words the duty of a teacher is to illuminate the minds of their students with the light of knowledge.

The Chief Minister said a teacher molds the blank mind of a student to bring out doctors, engineers, and artists just as a sculptor shapes his masterpieces.

He said that today, the government honoured 71 teachers under different categories with the State Teacher Award for their contribution in shaping the destiny of future generations.

Mann said that he “is glad that today Punjab has world-class trained teachers in its government schools”.

Also Read: Tripura CM Manik Saha Highlights Government’s Commitment to Art, Culture, And Literature