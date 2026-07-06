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Punjab launches post-matric scholarship scheme for SC students; Details here

Punjab post-matric scholarship for sc students: This scholarship gives financial help to SC students who want to study further after passing Class 10, from Class 11 all the way up to postgraduate courses. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Punjab launches post-matric scholarship scheme for SC students; Details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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