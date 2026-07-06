/Punjab launches post-matric scholarship scheme for SC students; Details here

Punjab post-matric scholarship for sc students: The Punjab government has officially started the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students for the academic year 2026-27.
The scheme will help students continue their studies after Class 10 without worrying too much about money.
This scholarship gives financial help to SC students who want to study further after passing Class 10, from Class 11 all the way up to postgraduate courses.
The government pays the tuition fee and also gives some monthly pocket money to cover other expenses.
Punjab's Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, Dr. Baljit Kaur, announced the launch.
She said money problems should never stop a talented student from studying further, and asked all eligible SC students in Punjab to apply before the deadline.
Students need to apply online through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).
Students should not wait till the last date, since there is not much time to fix errors once the window is close to closing.
Bank account details linked to Aadhaar (since money is sent directly to the bank account)
The minister said this scheme is part of the Punjab government's plan to make sure every student gets a fair chance at education, no matter their family's financial background. To make sure no student misses out, she has also asked officials to run awareness camps in villages, towns, and remote areas across the state, so families know about the scheme and how to apply.
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