/Punjab Lecturer exam 2026 admit card out: Check how to download hall ticket and key details here

The Education Department Directorate, Punjab, has officially released the Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026. If you applied for the lecturer posts, you can now download your hall ticket from ERD Punjab's official website: erd.punjab.gov.in. This document matters. You'll need it to sit for the exam, and it has to be carried on exam day, no exceptions.
The written exam, covering various lecturer cadre subjects, runs across four dates: September 19, 20, 26, and 27, 2026. Check your admit card carefully, though the exact date, time, and venue will depend on which subject you're appearing for.
The roll number slip carries a few key pieces of information:
Exam date and timing
Examination centre
Read through every instruction on the admit card. Carefully. And follow them strictly once you're at the exam.
Here's how to get your admit card, step by step:
Go to the official website: erd.punjab.gov.in
Click the "Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026" link on the homepage
Enter your login details on the page that opens
Click the submit button
Download the admit card
Print it out and keep it handy for later.
The release of the Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026 marks an important step for candidates preparing for the upcoming written exam. Applicants are advised to download their hall ticket on time, check all details carefully, and follow the exam instructions properly to avoid any issues on the examination day.
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