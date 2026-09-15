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Punjab Lecturer exam 2026 admit card out: Check how to download hall ticket and key details here

Punjab Education Department has released the Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026 on its official website erd.punjab.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall ticket and check exam dates, venue, and important instructions online.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
Punjab Lecturer exam 2026 admit card out: Check how to download hall ticket and key details here
Image Credit: Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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