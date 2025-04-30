Punjab Police Admit Card 2025 Out At punjabpolice.gov.in- Check More Details Here

Punjab Police Admit Card 2025: The Punjab Police has officially released the admit cards for the Punjab Police Constable 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download their admit cards from the official Punjab Police website, i.e. punjabpolice.gov.in.

The admit cards are available for the students who have their exam from 4th May, 2025 to 15th May, 2025. But the examination will take place from 4th May to 8th June, 2025. Punjab police aims to fill the 1,746 posts with this recruitment drive.

Punjab Police Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1- Go to any of the official Punjab police website-punjabpolice.gov.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, you will see the tab of ‘Recruitment, click on it.\

Step 3- Now click on the “Punjab Police Recruitment 2025” and then on “Recruitment portal for constable in Punjab police District and Armed Cadre 2025”

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login, Enter the required login details like your Registration Number/ Login ID/ Application number and Password and submit it.

Step 4- After submission, Your Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Check your details and download the page.

Step 6- Take a printout for the day of the examination.

Punjab Police Admit Card 2025: About the exam

This recruitment takes place in three stages, first stage is Computer Based Test (CBT) which will take place now and then candidates who will clear this examination will be eligible for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) for the verification of their physical strength and then after this round there will be document verification. After successful verification of the documents, candidates will be hired for the position. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.