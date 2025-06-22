Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Answer Key OUT At punjabpolice.gov.in- Raise Objections By June 23

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment Answer Key 2025: The Punjab Police has officially released the answer key for the Computer Based Test (CBT) which is conducted for the recruitment of the constables in the district and Armed Police Cadres. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now download their answer key from the official website, i.e. punjabpolice.gov.in.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill the 1,746 constable vacancies.The examination took place from 31st May, 2025 to 8th June, 2025. The recruitment is done in stages, the first stage is CBT, second stage is Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and then document verification. If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key then they can raise the objection till 23rd June, 2025. They must submit the objection within the deadline.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- punjabpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Constable 202- District and Armed Police Cadres’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: The CBT answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Check the answers and download it for future use.

Step 5: To raise the objection, login into your account by entering the required details correctly.

Step 6: After logging, Raise the objections by submitting the valid supporting documents and paying the fees.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment Answer Key 2025: Fees to Raise Objection

To raise the objection against the answer key, candidates will have to submit the valid supporting documents along with the compulsory fees. The fees for General category students is Rs. 1,200 and fees for candidates from SC/ST and EWS category is Rs. 700 per question and fees for Ex- Servicemen of Punjab and their lineal descendants is Rs. 500 per question. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.