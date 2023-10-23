Punjab Police Constable Result 2023 To Be Released On This Date At punjabpolice.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Punjab Police Constable Result 2023: The Punjab Police Department is likely to release the results of its Constable Recruitment Examination 2023 soon. According to the official website, the window for raising complaints to the answer key opened at 7 p.m. on September 18 and closed at 10 p.m. on September 23. The exam results are expected to be released soon on the official website.

Punjab Police Constable Result 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website of Punjab Police, punjabpolice.gov.in.

Go to recruitment and then open the link that reads “Click Here for Punjab Police Recruitment Portal 2023”.

Open the Constable recruitment tab.

Open the result link and login with your credentials.

Check and download your result.

The exam conducting authority stated in a corrigendum to the original notification on PMT and PST of Punjab Police recruiting that candidates' height will be measured using a stadiometer with both mechanical and digital readings, and the process will be videographed.

According to reports, Two slips with the candidate's height in feet and inches, roll number, and name, as well as the date and time, will be printed. A copy of the slip will be handed to the candidate, and the other, signed by the candidate, will be delivered to the recruitment firm.