/Punjab school holiday September 28, 2026: Schools, government offices closed for Bhagat Singh Jayanti

Punjab School Holiday September 28: Schools and other educational institutions across Punjab will remain closed on Monday, September 28, 2026, to mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Government offices in the state will also remain closed on the occasion.
The holiday falls on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, which is observed every year on September 28. The closure means students, teachers and school staff will not have regular academic activities on the day.
The September 28 holiday has been announced in connection with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Jayanti. Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907. He became one of the prominent figures associated with India's freedom movement and was linked with revolutionary activities against British rule.
According to the reported holiday schedule, the closure applies to educational institutions across Punjab as well as government offices.
Students and parents should note the following details:
Students can use the holiday to revise their lessons or complete pending academic work before regular classes resume.
Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, and became a prominent figure in India's freedom struggle. He was associated with the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) and participated in revolutionary activities during the freedom movement.
His name is also remembered alongside fellow revolutionaries Rajguru and Sukhdev. The three were executed by the British government on March 23, 1931.
Bhagat Singh Jayanti is generally observed through activities that introduce students to his life and role in the freedom movement.
Since September 28 has been declared a holiday, regular school activities will not be held on the day. Schools may conduct commemorative activities on another working day according to their academic schedules.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.