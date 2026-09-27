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Punjab school holiday September 28, 2026: Schools, government offices closed for Bhagat Singh Jayanti

Punjab School Holiday September 28: The holiday falls on Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, which is observed every year on September 28. The closure means students, teachers and school staff will not have regular academic activities on the day.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Punjab school holiday September 28, 2026: Schools, government offices closed for Bhagat Singh Jayanti

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Punjab school holiday September 28, 2026: Schools, government offices closed for Bhagat Singh Jayanti
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