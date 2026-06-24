/QS Future Skills Index 2027: India records major improvement, climbs to 13th position

QS Future Skills Index 2027: India has secured the 13th position in the QS World Future Skills Index 2027, marking a significant climb in global rankings and reinforcing the country's growing reputation as a future-ready economy.
The index is published by London-based global higher education analysts Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) which evaluates countries across four key parameters Skills Fit, Academic Readiness, Future of Work, and Economic Transformation and covers over 80 nations worldwide.
The jump to 13th is a substantial improvement from India's earlier standing, and comes on the back of strong performances in critical indicators.
India ranks second globally in the Future of Work category, with a score of 99.1 reflecting the country's exceptional readiness to integrate AI into the workforce.
This aligns with data from the IBM Global AI Adoption Index, which highlights that 59% of Indian companies are actively deploying AI in business operations, placing India among the leading nations in AI adoption globally.
A key engine behind India's improved ranking is the rapid expansion of its higher education footprint.
India now has 52 universities represented in the QS World University Rankings 2027, up from just 14 in 2015, a 271% increase in just over a decade.
The country is now the fourth most represented higher education system globally, after the US, UK, and China, and the fastest-growing G20 nation by representation in the rankings.
IIT Delhi climbed to 118th globally, equalling the highest position ever achieved by an Indian university in the QS World University Rankings.
IIT Bombay ranked 134th, IIT Madras 170th, IIT Kharagpur 205th, and IISc Bengaluru 221st.
India's Academic Readiness score outperforms the average performance of other BRICS nations, with the country's universities gaining a growing reputation for their AI, digital, and green-related subjects.
India has also maintained its status as the second-largest destination for venture capital and growth funding in the Asia Pacific region, despite a global decline in VC funding underscoring a robust investment ecosystem that fosters innovation and future-ready job opportunities.
However, the index also flags critical areas that need urgent attention.
India's overall Skills Fit score remains lower than counterparts in the Asia-Pacific region, with a particularly large gap in Entrepreneurial and Innovative Mindset among graduates.
Government policy and higher education institutions will require a focused strategy to re-engage workers in continuous and lifelong reskilling programmes to ensure the skilled workforce remains relevant and productive.
The QS World Future Skills Index evaluates how well countries are equipped to meet the evolving demands of the international job market specifically assessing readiness for digital transformation, AI, sustainability, and broader economic changes that are redefining the skills future industries will require.
The index draws on data from over 280 million job postings, the QS Global Employer Survey, and economic and demographic statistics from the World Bank Group.
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