Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /QS Future Skills Index 2027: India records major improvement, climbs to 13th position

QS Future Skills Index 2027: India records major improvement, climbs to 13th position

QS Future Skills Index 2027: The QS World Future Skills Index evaluates how well countries are equipped to meet the evolving demands of the international job market

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
QS Future Skills Index 2027: India records major improvement, climbs to 13th position

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 14: Switzerland vs Canada to South Korea clash
FIFA World Cup 20265 min ago
2
qs future skills index 202710 min ago
3
Auto news11 min ago
4
Pune murder case13 min ago
5
Sun City19 min ago