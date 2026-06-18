Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /QS World University Rankings 2027: Top Indian institutes among world's best universities

QS World University Rankings 2027: Top Indian institutes among world's best universities

QS World Rankings 2027: Among the Indian institutions featured in the rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi emerged as the country's highest-ranked university. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
QS World University Rankings 2027: Top Indian institutes among world's best universities

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Can US-Iran deal help reshape India's oil concerns, Chabahar Port ambitions?
Strait of Hormuz1 min ago
2
qs world universities ranking 20273 min ago
3
Samajwadi Party10 min ago
4
FSSAI21 min ago
5
Raakh28 min ago