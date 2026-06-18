/QS World University Rankings 2027: Top Indian institutes among world's best universities

QS World Rankings 2027: India has strengthened its presence in the latest QS World University Rankings 2027, with 52 Indian institutions securing places among the world's top universities. The rankings, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, highlight the growing international reputation of Indian higher education institutions.
Among the Indian institutions featured in the rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi emerged as the country's highest-ranked university. Several other IITs, along with leading public and private universities, also secured positions in the global list.
IIT Delhi (#118)
IIT Bombay (#134)
IIT Madras (#170)
IIT Kharagpur (#205)
IISc Bengaluru (#221)
IIT Kanpur (#222)
University of Delhi (#323)
IIT Roorkee (#335)
IIT Guwahati (#350)
Shoolini University (#454)
The rankings assess universities based on multiple indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, research impact, international faculty, international students, and sustainability.
IITs Lead India's Performance
A total of 13 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) featured in the rankings, underlining their continued dominance in engineering, technology and research education. IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras remained among the strongest-performing institutions from India, earning recognition for their academic excellence and global reputation.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru also maintained its position among the country's leading institutions, particularly in research and scientific output.
Universities beyond IITs Shine
Apart from the IITs, institutions such as the University of Delhi, Anna University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), and Chandigarh University also secured places in the global rankings.
The growing representation of Indian universities reflects increasing investments in research, innovation, international collaborations and higher education reforms in recent years.
Why The Rankings Matter
The QS World University Rankings are among the most widely referenced global university rankings and are used by students, researchers and employers worldwide. A strong performance helps institutions attract international students, faculty members and research partnerships.
With 52 institutions making it to the latest rankings, India has recorded one of its strongest performances to date, reinforcing its ambition to emerge as a global hub for higher education and research.
The latest rankings are expected to play a significant role for students planning admissions in undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in the coming academic cycle.
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