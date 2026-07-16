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Rahul Gandhi targets Uttarakhand govt over UKSSSC paper leak

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Uttarakhand government over alleged paper leaks in UKSSSC exams, calling the anti-cheating law ineffective and claiming recruitment is being influenced by corruption.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi targets Uttarakhand govt over UKSSSC paper leak
Image Credit: ANI

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