Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Railways' NEET special trains draw questions as return journey ends before exam

Railways' NEET special trains draw questions as return journey ends before exam

A special train arrangement in Madhya Pradesh has sparked concerns among students and parents after its return journey was scheduled before the examination itself.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Railways' NEET special trains draw questions as return journey ends before exam

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Railways' NEET special train draw questions as return journey ends before exam
reneet 20262 min ago
2
Anne Hathaway8 min ago
3
Prashanth Neel16 min ago
4
Nagabandham16 min ago
5
re-neet 202616 min ago