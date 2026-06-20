/Railways' NEET special trains draw questions as return journey ends before exam

As lakhs of medical aspirants prepare for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, Indian Railways has introduced special train services in several regions to help candidates reach their examination centres.
However, a special train arrangement in Madhya Pradesh has sparked concerns among students and parents after its return journey was scheduled before the examination itself.
The re-test is being conducted after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the May 3 NEET UG examination amid allegations of paper leaks and irregularities.
With candidates required to travel long distances to reach examination centres, railway authorities announced special trains and additional coaches to ease the travel burden.
According to railway officials, a special train was introduced between Indore, Bhopal and Ratlam to accommodate the increased passenger rush expected ahead of the re-examination.
The train departed from Indore on Saturday and reached Bhopal in the evening, stopping at several stations including Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shujalpur and Sehore.
However, the same train was scheduled to leave Bhopal later that evening and return towards Ratlam hours before the examination was due to begin on Sunday afternoon. This has raised questions among candidates and parents, who expected dedicated return arrangements after the exam concluded.
While the special service may help candidates reach Bhopal a day before the examination, many students have expressed concern over the lack of a corresponding post-exam travel plan.
Candidates travelling from districts such as Neemuch, Mandsaur, Jaora, Pipliya Mandi and Malhargarh may still have to depend on connecting trains, buses or private vehicles to return home after the examination.
Officials stated that the special service was introduced primarily to manage passenger demand and facilitate travel for students and accompanying family members. Railway authorities reportedly cited coach availability as a factor behind the scheduling decisions.
Apart from the scheduling issue, candidates and parents have also raised concerns over ticket prices. Reports indicate that fares on the special train are significantly higher than those on regular services operating on similar routes.
For instance, the sleeper-class fare on the special Indore-Bhopal train is reportedly more expensive than comparable regular trains serving the same corridor. Candidates boarding from intermediate stations are also required to pay the full fare despite travelling shorter distances.
Despite the criticism surrounding the Madhya Pradesh service, Indian Railways has announced several other initiatives to support NEET candidates.
Western Railway recently introduced three pairs of special trains across Gujarat and Maharashtra, connecting key cities such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Okha, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhigram.
These services include both sleeper and general-class coaches and are aimed at helping students travel comfortably to examination centres.
Similarly, South East Central Railway has announced special trains and additional unreserved coaches on multiple routes to accommodate the expected rush of candidates and their families.
Several state governments have also supplemented these efforts by offering free bus transport and other logistical support to students appearing for the re-examination.
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