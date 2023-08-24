Rajasthan 10th, 12th RSOS Result 2023 Declared On educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Here

RSOS Result 2023: Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Candidates can check and download the results for the final exam held in May-June on the official website - educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in or rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidate will be able to check and download the results from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link below

Here's How To Download Rajasthan RSOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Vosot the official website - educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Result of RSOS Class 10th and 12th’.

Step 3: Now enter the required details and login.

Step 4: Click on submit button, and RSOS Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference