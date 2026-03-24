Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 to be declared today at 1 PM: Check details here

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2026 is set to be officially announced today, Tuesday, March 24, at 1 PM, confirmed by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE). Over 10 lakh students who appeared for the state board examinations are expected to check their provisional results online this afternoon.

Where will the Rajasthan board release class 10 results?

The result will be accessible on the official RBSE websites:

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rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

Students will require their roll numbers to log in and view individual scorecards. RBSE officials will also release a formal notification during a press briefing at the board’s headquarters in Ajmer.

Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result

Students have to follow these steps to check your RBSE 10th result 2026:

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RBSE 10th result link

Enter your roll number and click on submit

The class 10th RBSE result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use

Login credentials required to check RBSE 10th result 2026

The class 10th RBSE result 2026 will be available online, and without the correct details, students will not be able to view download their provisional marksheet. The login details below are required to check results:

Roll Number (as mentioned on admit card)

Date of Birth (if required)

Captcha code (displayed on the screen)

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The Class 10 result will include:

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Grades

Pass/Fail status

With the countdown to 1 PM underway, students and parents across the state are preparing for a moment of excitement and relief. The RBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026.