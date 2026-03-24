RBSE Class 10 result 2026 declared: Check direct link, steps to download and other ways to access scorecard

The wait is finally over for students as the Rajasthan Board has officially announced the Class 10 results. After appearing for the exams and waiting eagerly, students can now check their scores online.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to check your RBSE Class 10 result and other available methods:-

RBSE Class 10 result 2026 announced

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their results through the official website.

This year, the Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026, at various exam centres across the state.

How to check the RBSE Class 10 result online

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results online:

1. Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the link for RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on the homepage

3. Enter your roll number, district, and application number

4. Submit the details to view your result

5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use

Alternative Ways to Check RBSE 10th Result

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results using these methods:

1. Via SMS

Students can send a message in the format RJ10 to numbers like 56263 or 5676750. (The board will confirm final details.)

2. DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Go to the ‘Education’ section

Select RBSE / Rajasthan Board

Enter your details to download the digital marksheet

3. UMANG App

Students can also use the UMANG app to view and download their results.

Exam Dates Overview

The RBSE Class 10 exams for 2026 were held from February 12 to February 28, with students appearing across multiple centres in Rajasthan.

Details mentioned on the RBSE Class 10 scorecard

The RBSE Class 10 scorecard includes all the important information related to a student’s performance in the exam. It usually contains details like the student’s name, roll number, application number, and district. Along with this, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, grades (if applicable), and the final result status (pass/fail) are also mentioned. Students should carefully check all the details on their marksheet and report any errors to the school or board authorities for correction.

With the declaration of the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026, students can now check their performance and plan their next academic step. It is advised to download and keep a copy of the marksheet for future reference. For those who may not be satisfied with their results, further options like re-evaluation may also be available as per board guidelines.