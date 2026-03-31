Rajasthan Board 12th result 2026 to be announced today: Will BSER declare Inter results at 10:00 AM? Check exact time, date and how to download scorecard
The long wait for Rajasthan Board Class 12 students has come to an end. Students can now access their results and check their performance.
- The wait for Rajasthan Board Class 12th students is finally over.
- The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is set to announce the Inter result 2026 today, March 31.
- Students are advised to keep their details ready and check results only through official platforms.
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The wait for Rajasthan Board Class 12th students is finally over. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is set to announce the Inter result 2026 today, March 31. Students are advised to keep their details ready and check results only through official platforms.
Result date and time confirmed
According to BSER Chairman Laxmi Narayan Mantri (IAS), the Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2026 will be declared today. The official announcement will be made by Education Minister Madan Dilawar during a press conference at 10:00 AM.
Where to check the Rajasthan Board 12th result 2026
Students can check and download their results from the following websites:
https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/
rajresults. nic. in
https://rajasthan.gov.in/
How to download the Rajasthan Board 12th result 2026
Follow these simple steps to check your result:
Visit the official website at rajresults. nic. in
Click on the link for the Class 12 results
Enter your roll number along with your date of birth.
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future use
The Rajasthan Board Class 12th marksheet will include:
Student’s name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Internal/practical marks
Division
Percentage or grade
Pass/Fail status
Students should stay calm and check their results only through official websites once released. With the result set to be announced today, it is important to avoid fake links and keep your login details ready for a smooth experience.
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