Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026: Will RBSE class 12 result release today or not?

Class 12 RBSE Board Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce the Class 12 Result 2026 soon. However, the official notification regarding the result is still awaited from the boards. Students who appeared for the RBSE Class 12 exams are advised to rely only on official updates and avoid unverified reports circulating online.

Also check: RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live

Is RBSE 12th Result 2026 Releasing Today?

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Despite speculation on social media and various platforms, the Rajasthan Board has not announced any confirmed date or time for releasing the Class 12 results today. As per media reports, the results are likely to be declared by March 31, 2026, but an official notification is still awaited.

Where to Check RBSE 12th Result 2026?

Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

Students will need their roll number and date of birth to access the scorecard.

Steps to download the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Marksheet?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the online scorecards and download the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 marksheets:

Visit the official website at rajresults.nic.in

Click on the link for 12th class results

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on submit to view your marksheet

RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will appear

How Are Results Announced?

The Rajasthan Board typically declares results through an official press conference, where key details such as pass percentage, toppers, and performance statistics are shared. Shortly after the announcement, the result link is activated online. Students must also know that the online marksheet will be provisional, and original certificates will be issued later through the schools.

Important Note for Students

Students are advised to:

Keep their admit cards ready for quick access to roll numbers

Regularly check official websites for updates

Avoid relying on unofficial sources or rumors

The board is expected to release an official notification soon confirming the exact date and time of the result declaration. Once announced, students will be able to download their scorecards immediately.