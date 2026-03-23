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NewsEducationRajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: Results likely to be delayed again, expected by March 25
RBSE CLASS 10TH RESULT 2026

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: Results likely to be delayed again, expected by March 25

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board is expected to release the class 10th result between March 23- 25, 2025. However as per now, results have not been released, students are advised to keep themselves updated on the official website.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rajasthan Board class 10th result is delayed again.
  • Students are advised to keep themselves updated on the official website.
  • It is expected that result will be released by March 25, 2026.
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Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: Results likely to be delayed again, expected by March 25Rajasthan board class 10th result 2026

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has once again delayed the announcement of the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026, leaving students anxiously waiting. As per the latest updates, the RBSE Class 10 result is now expected to be declared by March 25, 2026.

Delay Adds to Student Anxiety

Lakhs of students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations are eagerly awaiting their results. The repeated delay in the announcement has increased anxiety among candidates and parents, especially as earlier reports had suggested an earlier release window.

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Board officials, however, have indicated that the delay is due to final verification and result compilation processes, ensuring accuracy before the official declaration.

Also Check: RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates

Where to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Once announced, students will be able to check their results on the official websites:

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in

Students are advised to keep their roll number ready to avoid last-minute hassle while accessing their scorecards.

How to Check Rajasthan Board 10th Result

  • Students need to visit the official RBSE website.
  • Then, click on the “Class 10 Result 2026” link
  • Enter your roll number
  • Submit the details to view the result
  • Download and print the provisional scorecard
  • Result to Be Provisional

Candidates must know that their online results will be provisional in nature, and students will receive their original mark sheets from their respective schools later.

What’s Next for Students

After the results are declared, students can proceed with admission to Class 11 in their chosen streams. Those who are not satisfied with their marks will also have the option to apply for re-evaluation or rechecking as per RBSE guidelines. Despite the delay, the board is expected to release the results soon, and students are advised to regularly check official websites for the latest updates.

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