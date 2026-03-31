Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out: Check RBSE 12th scorecard at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Class 12th result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Class 12 Result 2026 for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their scorecards online through the official website.
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RBSE Class 12th result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Class 12 Result 2026 for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their scorecards online through the official website.
The result has been released in online mode, and students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to access their marks quickly.
Where to Check RBSE 12th Result 2026
Students can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results on the official websites:
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- rajresults.nic.in
These are the official portals where the result link is activated after the announcement.
How to Check RBSE 12th Result 2026
Students can follow these simple steps to download their scorecard:
- Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the link for “RBSE Class 12 Result 2026”
- Enter your roll number
- Submit the details
- View and download your result
- Students are advised to take a printout or save a copy for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RBSE 12th Scorecard 2026
The Rajasthan Board Class 12 scorecard contains important personal and academic information. Students should carefully verify all details after downloading the result. The scorecard typically includes:
- Student’s name
- Roll number
- Registration number
- Father’s and mother’s name
- School name
- Subject-wise marks (theory and practical, if applicable)
- Total marks obtained
- Percentage
- Division (First/Second/Third)
- Result status (Pass/Fail)
Students must ensure that all details are correct. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their school or board authorities for correction.
The online marksheet is provisional and is meant for immediate reference only. The original mark sheets and passing certificates will be distributed later through respective schools.
However, Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or scrutiny, while those who fail in one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations. Detailed notifications regarding these processes will be released by the board soon.
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