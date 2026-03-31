Rajasthan Board class 12th result 2026 today at 10:00 AM: Know when, where and how to check your scorecard

The wait is finally over for Rajasthan Board Class 12th students for all three streams. The Board of Secondary Education (BSER) is all set to announce the Inter result 2026 today, March 31, at 10 AM. Students are advised to stay ready with their login details and check results only on official websites.

Result date and time confirmed

As per BSEB Chairman Laxmi Narayan Mantri (IAS), the Class 12 result will be declared today. The official announcement will be made by Education Minister Madan Dilawar during a press conference at 10:00 AM.

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Where to check Rajasthan Board 12th result 2026

Students can check their results on these official websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults. nic. in

How to download Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026

Follow these easy steps to download your result:

Visit the official website at rajresults. nic. in

Click on the link for the Class 12 results

Enter your roll number along with your date of birth

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Students should check their results carefully once released and keep a copy for future use. It is also important to avoid unofficial websites and rely only on trusted sources for accurate information.