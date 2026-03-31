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NewsEducationRajasthan Board class 12th result 2026 today at 10:00 AM: Know when, where and how to check your scorecard
RBSE 12TH RESULT 2026

Rajasthan Board class 12th result 2026 today at 10:00 AM: Know when, where and how to check your scorecard

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2026 will be declared today at 10:00 AM. Students can check their scorecards online on the official websites.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The wait is finally over for Rajasthan Board Class 12th students for all three streams.
  • The Board of Secondary Education (BSER) is all set to announce the Inter result 2026 today, March 31, at 10 AM.
  • Students are advised to stay ready with their login details and check results only on official websites.
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Rajasthan Board class 12th result 2026 today at 10:00 AM: Know when, where and how to check your scorecardrbse 12th result 2026 (Image Credit: AI)

The wait is finally over for Rajasthan Board Class 12th students for all three streams. The Board of Secondary Education (BSER) is all set to announce the Inter result 2026 today, March 31, at 10 AM. Students are advised to stay ready with their login details and check results only on official websites.

Result date and time confirmed

As per BSEB Chairman  Laxmi Narayan Mantri (IAS), the Class 12 result will be declared today. The official announcement will be made by Education Minister Madan Dilawar during a press conference at 10:00 AM.

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Where to check Rajasthan Board 12th result 2026

Students can check their results on these official websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults. nic. in

How to download Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026

Follow these easy steps to download your result:

Visit the official website at rajresults. nic. in

Click on the link for the Class 12 results

Enter your roll number along with your date of birth

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Students should check their results carefully once released and keep a copy for future use. It is also important to avoid unofficial websites and rely only on trusted sources for accurate information.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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