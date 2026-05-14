Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2026 out at predeledraj2026.com: Check how to download hall ticket and other details
VMOU Kota has released the Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 for the Pre D.El.Ed entrance exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website predeledraj2026.com and must carry it to the exam centre on May 20, 2026.
- Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) Admit Card 2026 was released today, May 14, 2026.
- The candidates who had applied for this exam can download their hall ticket at predeledraj2026.com.
- The Pre D.El.Ed entrance exam, popularly called BSTC, is conducted every year for admission into teacher training.
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The wait is over. Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) Admit Card 2026 was released today, May 14, 2026, by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. The candidates who had applied for this exam can download their hall ticket at predeledraj2026.com.
Also Read: HBSE Class 10th result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in; Check pass percentage, scorecard, and merit list
What is this exam?
The Pre D.El.Ed entrance exam, popularly called BSTC, is conducted every year for admission into teacher training institutes across Rajasthan. It covers both D.El.Ed General and D.El.Ed Sanskrit programmes. This year, the exam is scheduled for May 20, 2026, at centres spread across multiple districts of the state, all under the supervision of VMOU, Kota. Thousands of candidates are expected to appear.
How to download your admit card
Here's the process:-
1. Go to predeledraj2026.com
2. Click on the "Admit Card" link on the homepage
3. Enter your registration number and password
4. Click the submit button
5. Your hall ticket will appear on the screen
6. Download it and take a printout
Also Read: HBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT Live at bseh.org.in: Link to be active at 1 PM? Check how to download scorecard toppers via Digilocker Umang app
What to check on your hall ticket
Candidate's name
Roll number
Exam date and timing
Photograph and signature
Examination centre details
Important exam instructions
The admit card is out. Download it today, verify every detail, and go through the exam instructions carefully. For any further updates or notifications, keep checking the official website at predeledraj2026.com.
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