Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2023 Released At panjiyakpredeled.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: The Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2023 has been officially declared by the Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan. Candidates who have completed the registration process for the counseling on the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in, can now view and download the counseling results. To assist candidates in accessing the Rajasthan BSTC 2023 seat allotment result online, a step-by-step guide is provided below. Additionally, a direct link for downloading the result is shared in the article for the convenience of the candidates.

Rajasthan BSTC 2023: Seat Allotment Result

Rajasthan BSTC 2023: How To Check Seat Allotment Result

1. Go to the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at panjiyakpredeled.in.

2. On the homepage click on login link

3. In the next step, enter the required details

4. Post submitting the details, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

5. Go through the seat allotment result and download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

Candidates who have been allocated seats are required to submit a fee of Rs. 13,555. The payment can be made through e-mitra, debit/credit card, or net banking, and this process is open from December 16 to December 26, 2023. Those with allotted seats are expected to report to their respective institutes between December 16 and December 27, 2023.

The online verification of documents and the admission of student teachers admitted by the institution will be conducted on the official portal from December 16 to December 28, 2023. Following the institute's authentication, candidates can obtain a provisional admission slip through self-login. For more detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at panjiyakpredeled.in.