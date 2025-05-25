Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd 2025 Admit Card Released At predeledraj2025.in- Direct Link To Download The Hall Ticket

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd 2025 Admit Card: Rajasthan Directorate of Elementary Education has officially released the Admit Card for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching (BSTC)/ Pre-De.EI.Ed Examination. All the candidates who have registerested themselves for the exam can now download their admit card from the official website, i.e. predeledraj2025.in.

All the candidates are advised to check all their details on the hall ticket, the details that will be mentioned on the admit card are name and roll number of the candidate, name of the examination along with scheduled date and time and exam centre name and address. All the instructions that need to be followed will also be mentioned on the admit card.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download the Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website - predeledraj2025.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Candidate login link’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your registered mobile number and password correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, Rajasthan BSTC Admit card 2025 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your details and download the hall ticket.

Step 7: Print out your admit for the date of the examination.

The examination will take place on 1st June, 2025 and the first shift will take place from 9 AM to 12 PM. This year, around 5 lakh candidates have registered for the examination out of which approx 70 per cent are women, i.e. around 3.5 lakh candidates registered are women. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.