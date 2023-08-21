Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd Admit Card 2023 Likely To Be Out Today At panjiyakpredeled.in- Check Time And Steps Here

Rajasthan Pre-DEIEd Admit Card 2023: The admit card for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Certificate Pre-DElEd 2023 will be released soon by the Rajasthan Education Departmental Examinations. According to reports, the admit card will be released today, August 21, 2023, although there has been no official confirmation. It will be available at panjiyakpredeled.in, the official website. The Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd Examination 2023 will be held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM on August 28, 2023. Registration was open from July 10 until July 30, 2023.

Rajasthan Pre DEIEd Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in



2. Click on the Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Admit Card 2023 link on the homepage

3. A new page will open

4. Enter your details and the admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the same

Candidates should expect the admit card a week before the exam, based on prior trends. The admit card notice will be issued in due course by the officials.

Candidates for the Rajasthan BSTC Exam must be no older than 28 years old on July 1, 2023. Candidates must have finished their 12th grade education with a minimum aggregate of 50 percent marks or from an equivalent board in order to apply for the diploma examination.