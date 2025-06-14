Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At predeledraj2025.in- Steps To Check Marks Here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd Result 2025: The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University is expected to release the result for the Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 today, i.e. 14th June, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. predeledraj2025.in.

The Pre D.EI.Ed examination took place on 1st June, 2025 in two shifts, first shift was from 9 AM to 12 Noon and second shift was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The provisional answer key was released on 5th June and candidates were given a chance to raise the objections till 9th June, 2025. And after considering all the objections raised by the candidates the final answer key was released on 12th June, 2025.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- predeledraj2025.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Rajasthan BSTC Result 2025 Link’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required login details of yours correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download the page.

Step 7: Print out the copy for future reference.

After the declaration of the result, the university will begin with the counselling process for the admission which is expected to be started by 15th June, 2025 and ends on 23rd June, 2025. The registration fee for the counselling process is Rs. 3,000 which needs to be done online either through e-mitra/net banking/debit card/credit card or UPI. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.