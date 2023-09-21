Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DELED Result 2023 To Be Released Today At panjiyakpredeled.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DELED Result 2023: The Rajasthan Department of Elementary Education will release the Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DEED Result 2023 soon. According to reports, it is due in September, although there has been no official confirmation. Candidates who took the Pre DELEd admission exam can get their results whenever they are available. Over 6 lakh applicants took the exam, which was held on August 28, 2023. Registration for Rajasthan BSTC commenced on July 10, 2023, and closed on July 30, 2023. The exam took place on August 28, 2023. The date of the results has not been announced yet.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DELED Result 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website - panjyikpredeled.in

Click on the official link for Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd result

Enter your registration number and other details

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep a copy of the same

On August 28, 2023, the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DEIEd test was held across 2,521 examination venues. The exam was administered in a single shift from 2 to 4 p.m.The exam attracted approximately 6 lakh participants.