Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Released At jetskrau2025.com- Check Direct Link Here

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU) has announced the Rajasthan JET Result 2025 on Wednesday, July 30. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan JET/Pre-PG Entrance Exams 2025 can view their results on the official website — jetskrau2025.com. As per the latest update, the Pre-Ph.D. results are expected to be released next week. Earlier, the university had published the JET answer key and allowed candidates to submit objections until July 7, 2025. Notably, the results were initially scheduled to be declared on July 16. The university is likely to release the counselling schedule soon on the official website. After reviewing the challenges, the final evaluation was completed, and the results were declared on July 30.

Now that the results are out, SKRAU is expected to announce the detailed counselling schedule soon. This will include information about seat allotment, choice filling, and document verification dates for qualified candidates. Aspirants should keep a close watch on the official website for timely updates.

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: jetskrau2025.com.

On the homepage, click on the link for “Rajasthan JET Result 2025.”

Log in using your credentials and click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future use.

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Details mentioned on result

Name of the candidate

Registration ID

Examination name

Marks obtained

Qualification status

Candidates who qualify will be eligible for admission to a range of programmes such as B.Sc (Hons) in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Dairy Technology, and Food Technology. The result will also be used for admissions into Pre-PG and PhD courses.