Rajasthan JET Result 2025 To Be Released Today At jetskrau2025.com- Check Steps to Download the Scorecard Here

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University is expected to release the result of Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025 today, i.e. 29th July, 2025. All the candidates will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. jetskrau2025.com.

Results will be declared for JET, Pre-PG and PhD entrance examinations. The JET answer key was released on 7th July, 2025 and candidates were invited to raise their objections from 7th July, 2025. However, the results were initially scheduled to be released on 16th July, 2025 and then they were delayed. Now they are expected to be out today. “Updated on 25-07-2025 : The probable date of result declaration of JET/Pre PG/Ph.D is 29.07.2025”, the displayed message says on the official website.

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- jetskrau2025.com.

Step 2: You will find the JET result 2025 link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details carefully and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your JET result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page for future reference.

Candidates will have to enter their application number along with their password to access their result. And after downloading their scorecard, candidates must check their marks achieved overall, then individually in all the subjects, and their qualification status. Candidates who will qualify the exam will become eligible to take admission and participate in the counselling process. As the JET scorecard will be the primary document that will be required for the admission. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.