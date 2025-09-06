Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Begins At rajuneet2025.com, Apply By September 11- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Rajasthan government has officially started the registration for the Round 2 Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, i.e. 6th September, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. rajuneet2025.com.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates For Round 2

The registration process will start on 6th September, 2025 and the registration process will end on 11th September, 2025.

Verification of certificates for PwD, Defence, Para-Military, and NRI candidates will take place at the Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur on 12th September 2025.

The merit list will be released on 13th September 2025.

Candidates who have been allotted seats can deposit the security amount between 15th and 17th September 2025.

The choice filling window will open on 15th September 2025 and close on 17th September 2025.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on 19th September 2025.

Reporting and document submission at the allotted college desk at the Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur will be done from 20th to 25th September 2025.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Apply for the Round 2

Step 1: Go to the official website- rajuneet2025.com.

Step 2: You will find the link of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration on the homepage, click on it

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number, date of birth, category and NEET 2025 marks and login into your account.

Step 5: Fill the registration form and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 6: Re-check all the details then submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 2500 and its Rs. 1500 for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidates plus application transaction charges. Also, candidates who are already registered will not have to pay the fees again. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.