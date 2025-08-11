Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Merit List Released At rajugneet2025.com- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Counselling authority for NEET UG 2025, Rajasthan has officially released the merit list for the 85 per cent state quota seats of MBBS and BDS programmes. All the candidates who have participated for the counselling can now check the revised merit list on the official website, i.e. rajugneet2025.com.

Initially in the previous list there were a total of 13,731 eligible candidates but in the revised merit list the number of candidates has been increased. Now the total number of eligible candidates is 14,452. Now all the candidates can participate in the first round of the counselling. Last year, the total number of eligible candidates was less as compared to this year. There were a total of 12,489 candidates in NEET UG Counselling Rajasthan 2024.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- rajugneet2025.com.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘Revised Merit List- NEET UG 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: The merit list will appear on your screen in the PDF format.

Step 4: Use the short key CTRL+ F to find your name and roll number in the list.

Step 5: If your name appears in the list then you're eligible to participate in the counselling.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Candidates must note that the choice filling process for the first round of counselling will take place from 12th August, 2025 to 14th August, 2025. Seat allotment will be carried out between 15th August, 2025 and 17th August, 2025 with the results of the first round to be announced on 18th August, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.