Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Soon At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Steps to Download Here

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is expected to release the admit cards for the Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2025 soon. The board released the exam schedule on 28th July, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, i.e. rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.