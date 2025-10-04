Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 For 3,705 Posts To Be Declared After Diwali, Says RSMSSB Chairman

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2025 results have not yet been announced. However, RSMSSB Chairman Alok Raj stated that the results are unlikely to be declared before Diwali. The exam, held on August 17, 2025, saw participation from 6.76 lakh candidates competing for 3,705 posts. Along with the results, the board will also publish the merit list and cut-off marks. The Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2025 is being held to fill 3,705 vacancies, offering a valuable opportunity for candidates who have completed their 10th or 12th grade. Patwaris play an important role in managing land and revenue matters at the village and tehsil levels. The written examination took place in two shifts on August 17, 2025, with 6.76 lakh candidates appearing—around 88.88% of applicants—showcasing the high interest in this recruitment drive.

RSMSSB Chairman Alok Raj stated that the result date is still pending because candidates have raised objections to certain exam questions. These concerns need to be reviewed and resolved, after which the normalisation process will be carried out to ensure fairness across different shifts. Only then will the results be declared. He added that while the board is working to release the results quickly, it is unlikely to happen before Diwali.

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2025: Steps to check here

Go to the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the link for 'Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025'. You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter the required details. Submit the information to view your Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025. Download and save the result for future reference.

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2025: Cut-off marks

The merit list will feature the names and roll numbers of candidates who achieve the required cut-off marks. The cut-off will differ across categories like General, OBC, and SC/ST, based on factors such as the total vacancies (3,705 posts), number of applicants (6.76 lakh), exam difficulty, and reservation norms. Candidates who qualify the cut-off will move on to the next stage, which is document verification.

After the exam, a provisional answer key is released, allowing candidates to raise objections if they find discrepancies. A review committee examines these objections, and if found valid, updates are made to the final answer key. Candidates’ marks are then calculated based on the revised answer key.