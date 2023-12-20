Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released For PET, PST At police.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Rajasthan PET Admit Card 2023: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2023 for the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PST) as part of the Constable recruitment process. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. The PST/PET examinations are scheduled to be conducted from December 27 to 30, 2023. Detailed instructions and a direct link to download the admit card are provided on the official website.

Rajasthan PET, PST Admit Card 2023: How To Download Hall Ticket

1. Go to the official website www.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on link that reads, "Click here to download the admit card for Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PET/ PST) of Police Constable Recruitment - 2023"

3. In the next step, enter the required details

4. The admit card will open up on screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

Rajasthan Police PET, PST Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3578 Constable positions through PET and PST. The PET is mandatory for all eligible candidates, and each applicant is allowed a single opportunity to advance to the next round. Prior to participating in the PET, candidates must submit a fitness certificate issued by a government medical officer.

The criteria for passing the PET require men to run 5 kilometers within 25 minutes, while women have a 35-minute time limit for covering the same distance. Ex-servicemen, Saharia candidates from Baran, and scheduled caste or scheduled tribe candidates from TSP Area are given a 30-minute window to complete the 5-kilometer distance. For comprehensive information about the recruitment process, candidates are advised to visit the official website.