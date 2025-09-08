Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon At recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan Police is expected to release the admit card for the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card soon. Candidates must note that the admit card has not been released yet and no particular official date has been announced yet. Once released, all the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam will be able to download it from the official website, i.e. recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination will take place on 13 and 14th September, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 10000 Constable posts in the organisation. The written examination will carry a total of 150 marks and will be conducted over a duration of 2 hours. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark, while incorrect responses will attract negative marking.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘recruitment link’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Read the admit card carefully and then download it for future reference.

Step 7: Print it out for the day of the examination.

Candidates must note that, to qualify in the written examination, candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Backward Class (BC), and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) categories must secure at least 40 per cent marks overall. For candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, the minimum qualifying requirement is 36 per cent marks. However, these criteria will not apply to local candidates from the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) area.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.