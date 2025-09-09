Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released At police.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan Police has issued the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on its official website. Registered candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. It will also be available on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment aims to fill 10,000 Constable posts, with registration held from April 9 to May 17, 2025. “Under the subject, the written examination for recruitment to the posts of 10,000 constables in the Police Department will be conducted in two shifts on 13.09.2025 (second shift) and 14.09.2025. E-admit cards for the written examination have been uploaded for the candidates. A copy of the notification dated 08.09.2025 along with soft copy is enclosed to inform the candidates regarding downloading of e-admit cards. Please make efforts to get the said notification published immediately in all the editions of two major daily Hindi newspapers of Rajasthan," reads the official notice.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam is scheduled for September 13 and 14, 2025. The written test will have questions worth a total of 150 marks, with a duration of 2 hours. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, while incorrect answers will attract negative marking.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official Rajasthan Police website at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the recruitment section on the homepage.

Select the link for Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025.

Enter your login details and press submit.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details carefully and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

To qualify in the written exam, candidates from the General, EWS, OBC, and MBC categories must score at least 40% overall. For SC and ST candidates, the minimum requirement is 36%. However, these qualifying marks will not apply to local candidates from the Tribal Sub-Plan area.