Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released At police.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Police Department has published the answer key for the Constable Recruitment 2025 written exam, conducted on 13 and 14 September 2025. The answer key is available on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in and can be accessed from 17 September to 19 September 2025, until 11:59 PM. Candidates who notice any discrepancies may submit objections, but only on the options provided in the original question paper. The online objection window will be open from 21 September to 23 September 2025, up to 11:59 PM. After this deadline, the link will be disabled, and no further objections will be accepted.

This enables candidates to verify their responses and estimate their scores ahead of the final result. The department has also introduced a formal objection process, allowing candidates to raise concerns, provided they are strictly based on the options listed in the original question paper. The objection window will remain open from September 21 to 23, during which candidates can challenge discrepancies by providing supporting proof and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 100 for each question.

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official Rajasthan Police website: police.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Constable Recruitment 2025 Answer Key" link.

A login page will appear asking for your Roll Number and Application ID.

Enter the required details and click Submit.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Take a printout if required for objections or record-keeping.

Candidates raising objections must upload proof from relevant books, clearly mentioning the book’s name and author(s). Any objection without valid documentation or submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. The department has also specified that the objection fee is non-refundable in all cases.