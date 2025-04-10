Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply For 9,617 Posts At police.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Fees And Other Details Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Police has officially released the notification regarding the Recruitment for 9,617 constable openings. The official notice said “online applications are invited from the candidates who have passed the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level)-2024 for recruitment to 8148 (Non TSP / TSP) vacant posts of Constable (General / Driver / Band) in various districts / units of Rajasthan Police. This application form is available online at all e-Mitra kiosks operated by Rajcom Info Services Ltd. (RISL).”

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

All the candidates interested in the Rajasthan Recruitment can apply through Rajasthan Police official website, i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in. The opening for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment will open on 28th April, 2025 and it will close on 17th May, 2025.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have successfully completed the senior secondary or 12th class from the recognised educational institution. Additionally, Candidates from General, EWS, OBC, and MBC categories who have achieved 40 percent marks, and the candidates from the SC/ST categories who have secured 35 percent marks in the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level)2024 that was conducted by the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Staff Selection Board, will be eligible to apply online for various Constable positions. These include Constable (GD), Constable (Intelligence), Constable (RAC/MBC), Constable (Driver), Constable (Band), Constable (Mounted), and Constable (Dog Squad).

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1- Go to the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2- On the home page, you will find the “Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2025” link, click on it.

Step 3- Fill all the required details correctly, personal and academic.

Step 4- Upload all the required documents of yours according to the instructions.

Step 5- Recheck all the details and documents and submit the application form.

Step 6- Print out the form for the future reference.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for the General, OBC (creamy layer), EBC category and candidates who are not from Rajasthan is Rs. 600 and application fee for the candidates from EBC, EWS, SC, ST, TSP, and Sahariya Categories, who are from Rajasthan is Rs. 400.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.