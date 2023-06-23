Rajasthan PTET 2023 Result Declared On ptetggtu.org, Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here

Rajasthan PTET 2023 result is out now. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results using the link on the official website (ptetggtu.org) issued by Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara. To get the result, the candidates need to have their roll number and date of birth. Here we have the steps to check the ptetggtu.com Rajasthan PTET Result 2023 and link along with the simple guide to go through the process.

The Rajasthan PTET results for the 4-year B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. and 2-year B.Ed. programs have been released by GGTU. After considering the legitimate objections against the provisional answer key, the outcome is announced. The PTET 2023 exam took place on May 21, 2023, and the solution manual was made public on May 24.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Result: Steps To Download

Step 1- Visit the official website- ptetggtu.org

Step 2- Once the homepage appears, click on the Rajasthan PTET result link

Step 3- Once you click on the link, you will be directed to a new login page.

Step 4- The candidate now needs to enter the required information like the application number and date of birth

Step 5- Now you can access the result and download the same

Step 6- Candidates should take a printout of the same for any future references.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Result: Topper

The topper of the B.Ed entrance exam was Vikash Pal Jadaun from the Jaipur district. In contrast, Manish Vishnoi of the Jodhpur district took the top spot in the entrance exam for the second-year B.Ed. In the state's B.Ed exam, Himanshu from the Barmer district received the highest score.

Rajendra Singh Yadav, the minister of higher education, released the PTET results. Registration for admittance will start on June 25. Through the PTET scores, Rajasthan gives admission to about 1,500 colleges.