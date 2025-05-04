Rajasthan PTET 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow At ptetvmoukota2025.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Rajasthan PTET 2025: The Vardhman Mahavir Open University (VMOU), Kota has officially extended the registration deadline for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025. Candidates can apply for the test till 5th May, 2025, Monday through their official website, i.e. ptetvmoukota2025.in.

The PTET 2025 will take place on 15th June, 2025. The examination is conducted for students to take admission into the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) course and also the students science stream can apply for the four-year programmes like Bachelor of Arts- Bachelor of Education (BA-BEd) and Bachelor of Science-Bachelor of Education (BSc BEd). The exam is divided into four sections, mental ability, teaching attitude and aptitude test, general awareness and language proficiency, each section consisting of 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and each question carries 3 marks.

Rajasthan PTET 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of PTET 2025 registration on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- Register yourself with correct contact details.

Step 4- Now login into your account using the registration details.

Step 5- Fill the application form correctly according to the given instructions.

Step 6- Make a required application payment to complete your registration.

Step 7-Recheck the details and submit the form.

Step 8- Download the page for future reference.

To apply for the examination, candidates must have completed their graduation or post graduation from a recognised institution with at least 50 per cent marks for general category and 45 per cent for reserved category. Additionally, the application fee for the two-year BEd course is Rs. 500 and application fee for science stream students who are applying for the four year courses will have to pay Rs. 1000. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.