Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At ptetvmoukota2025.in- Check Direct Link Here
VMOU has officially released the seat allotment round 2 results for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 today at ptetvmoukota2025.in. Scroll down to check more details.
Trending Photos
Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has officially released the seat allotment round 2 results for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 today, i.e. 18th August, 2025. All the candidates who have participated for the counseling will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. ptetvmoukota2025.in.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv