Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At ptetvmoukota2025.in- Check Direct Link Here

Rajasthan PTET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has officially released the seat allotment round 2 results for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 today, i.e. 18th August, 2025. All the candidates who have participated for the counseling will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. ptetvmoukota2025.in.