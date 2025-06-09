Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 Released At ptetvmoukota2025.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

PTET Admit Card 2025: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has officially released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 today, i.e. 9th June, 2025, Monday. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now download their result from the official website, i.e. ptetvmoukota2025.in.

The PTET Examination will take place on 15th June, 2025 in a single shift, i.e. 11 AM to 2 PM, the exam will take place in all the 21 districts of Rajasthan. The exam is conducted for the candidates to take admission into the 2-year B.Ed programmes and 4-year B.A.B.Ed/ B.Sc.B.Ed programmes.

PTET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website- ptet vmou kota 2025.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘2-year B.Ed programmes or 4-year B.A.B.Ed/ B.Sc.B.Ed programmes’ on the homepage, click on your course.

Step 3: After clicking on your course, you will find the link of ‘Download Admit Card’, open it.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like application number and date of birth correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your PTET 2025 Admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your Hall Ticket for the day of the examination.

Candidates must check their all the details on the Admit card properly as it is a very important document and must carry it with themselves to the examination centre or they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. This exam is an amazing opportunity for the candidates who want to make their career in teaching. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.