Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2025 Released At ptetvmoukota2025.in, Raise Objections By June 21- Check Details Here

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2025: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has officially released the provisional answer keys for the Rajasthan PTET (Pre-Teacher Education Test) 2025 examination. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check and download the provisional answer key from the official website, i.e ptetvmoukota2025.in.

The PTET examination took place on 15th June, 2025 in a single shift from 11 AM to 2 PM across 41 districts across Rajasthan. The answer keys have been released for all the four sets. If any of the candidates is not satisfied with the provisional answer key, they can raise their objection through the official website. The last day to raise the objection is 21st June, 2025 till 11:59 PM.

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Raise Objection

Step 1: Go to the official website- ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Step 2: Login into your account using your credentials.

Step 3: You will find the link of ‘Question Objection’ and response sheet on the dashboard.

Step 4: Match your responses with the answers.

Step 5: If you find any objection, then attack the valid documents and proofs.

Step 6: Pay the required fees and save the receipt for future reference.

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2025: Fees

Candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs. 100 per question to submit their objection. And they must attack all the supported documents and proofs from the valid sources to be considered, otherwise it won’t be entertained by the university. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.