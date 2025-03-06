Rajasthan PTET Registration 2025 Begins At ptetvmoukota2025.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Rajasthan PTET Registration 2025: The Office of Coordinator, Rajasthan, started the registration for the Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 on March 5. Candidates who want to apply for B.Ed and Integrated courses can register on the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in. According to the official notice, eligible candidates can apply online for admission to the 2-year B.Ed and 4-year B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed courses for the 2025-26 academic session in various colleges across Rajasthan. The last date to submit applications is April 7, 2025. The PTET 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15, 2025.

Rajasthan PTET Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the 2-year B.Ed. course need to have completed their graduation or post-graduation from a recognized university with at least 50% marks. However, SC, ST, OBC, EBC, Divyang, widows, and deserted women from Rajasthan require a minimum of 45% marks.

For the 4-year Integrated Course (B.A.B.Ed/B.Sc.B.Ed), a minimum of 50% marks is required in the Higher Secondary Examination from the Rajasthan Board or any equivalent board. Reserved category candidates, including SC, ST, OBC, EBC, Divyang, widows, and forsaken women, must have at least 45% marks.

Rajasthan PTET Registration 2025: Steps to register here

Visit the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in

Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Enter the required details on the new page that opens, submit the information, and log in to the portal.

Complete the application form, pay the required fee, and submit the form.

Finally, download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.

The application fee for PTET 2025 is Rs 500. Candidates applying for both B.A.B.Ed. and B.Sc.B.Ed. courses in the Science stream must pay Rs 1,000.