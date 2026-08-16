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Rajasthan safai karmchari recruitment 2026 out for 24,752 vacancies

The online application process began on August 15, 2026, and will remain open till September 28, 2026, till 11:59 pm.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
Rajasthan safai karmchari recruitment 2026 out for 24,752 vacancies

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Rajasthan safai karmchari recruitment 2026 out for 24,752 vacancies
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