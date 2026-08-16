/Rajasthan safai karmchari recruitment 2026 out for 24,752 vacancies

The Department of Local Self Government (DLB), Government of Rajasthan, has released the official notification for the Rajasthan Safai Karmchari Recruitment 2026, inviting online applications for 24,752 contractual sanitation worker posts across 183 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state.
The recruitment drive, issued under Advertisement No. 01/2026, is aimed at strengthening the sanitation system in urban areas as part of the state's ongoing cleanliness initiatives.
The online application process began on August 15, 2026, and will remain open till September 28, 2026, till 11:59 pm. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website of the Local Self Government Department.
Selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 7,410 as per government rules for the contractual posts.
Candidates will be selected through a computerised lottery system conducted by the Department of Information Technology and Communication (DoIT&C), Rajasthan. The lottery will be held category-wise, separately for each urban local body.
First preference will be given to applicants belonging to the same local body where the vacancy exists.
Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying and to keep all required documents, including experience certificates, ready in advance.
Since this is one of the largest recruitment drives announced by the state this year, candidates are also advised not to wait for the last date to avoid last-minute technical issues on the portal.
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